Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

NYSE:V opened at $198.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.