VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ) Shares Up 0.3%

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.35. 588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.