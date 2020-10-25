Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 444,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 475,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

