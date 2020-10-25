Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Varonis Systems has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.14–0.11 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.14)-($0.11) EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,819,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.28.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.