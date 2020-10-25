ValuEngine Upgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley.

