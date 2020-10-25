ValuEngine Downgrades Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) to Hold

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BCRHF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.47.
About Blue Capital Reinsurance
Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.