Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after acquiring an additional 723,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

