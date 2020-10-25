Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of UPLD opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $45.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,859. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 48.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 205,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 54.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

