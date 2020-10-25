Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Univest Financial stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Univest Financial by 168.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Univest Financial by 47.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Univest Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Univest Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

