United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Holdings Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of United Community Banks worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $21.32 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

