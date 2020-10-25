UBS Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.69 ($60.81).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

