UBS Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.39 ($34.58).

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at €25.43 ($29.92) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.56. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

