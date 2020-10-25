UBS Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $243.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.23 on Thursday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

