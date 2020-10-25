UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) a €16.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.80 ($33.88).

Get Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) alerts:

Shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) stock opened at €18.80 ($22.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $757.48 million and a PE ratio of -12.06. Bilfinger SE has a 12-month low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 12-month high of €35.32 ($41.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.48.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.