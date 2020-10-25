U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

