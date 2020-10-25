Twilio (TWLO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.09–0.05 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TWLO opened at $306.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.92 and a 200-day moving average of $215.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.79 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.04.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total value of $1,735,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

