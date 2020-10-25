TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRST. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $5.80 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.