TrueBlue (TBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $358.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBI stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $664.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBI. Northcoast Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

