Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Earnings Results

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Triton International updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.43-1.43 EPS.

TRTN opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Triton International has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $402,796,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,740,982 shares of company stock worth $404,116,663 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

