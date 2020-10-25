TriNet Group (TNET) to Release Earnings on Monday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNET opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 59,747 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $4,026,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,477 shares of company stock worth $9,798,404. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

