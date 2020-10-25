TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley Securities raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 880,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth about $8,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 80.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,046 shares in the last quarter.

TPH opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

