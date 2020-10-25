Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings per share of $2.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $3.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

