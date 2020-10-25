Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

