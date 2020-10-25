Transform Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

