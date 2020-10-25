Transform Wealth LLC Takes $509,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 523.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

