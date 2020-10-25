Transform Wealth LLC Sells 534 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $132.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.