Transform Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after acquiring an additional 183,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $251,909.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,955,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,549 shares of company stock valued at $192,868,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $265.85 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.15.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

