Transform Wealth LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

