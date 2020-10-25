Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,416 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 506,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after buying an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 81,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

