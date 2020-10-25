Transform Wealth LLC Sells 179 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,514.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,452.63. The company has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

