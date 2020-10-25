Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $412,790,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 332,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after acquiring an additional 321,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $201.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.