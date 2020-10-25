Transform Wealth LLC Sells 127,719 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 127,719 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

