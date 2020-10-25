Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $2,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,700 shares of company stock valued at $40,078,361. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

NYSE:APH opened at $119.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

