Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 143.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,039,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,409,000 after buying an additional 612,192 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,798,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,708,000 after buying an additional 285,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Argus began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.48.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,805.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

