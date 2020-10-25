Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 973 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

