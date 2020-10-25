Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 7,501 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 279,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 12,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,227 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $19.12 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

