Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

NYSE DLR opened at $152.60 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $166,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,136 shares of company stock valued at $15,770,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

