Transform Wealth LLC Invests $571,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 535.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,045,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,329 shares of company stock worth $19,426,286. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.29. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

