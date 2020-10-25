Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

