Transform Wealth LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $466.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. O'Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock worth $25,780,585. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.15.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

