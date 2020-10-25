Transform Wealth LLC Has $851,000 Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BOK Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

