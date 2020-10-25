Transform Wealth LLC Has $764,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,433,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

