Transform Wealth LLC Has $706,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 208.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

