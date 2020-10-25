Transform Wealth LLC Has $668,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $334.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

