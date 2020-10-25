Transform Wealth LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

