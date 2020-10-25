Transform Wealth LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Woodward by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $1,036,589.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

