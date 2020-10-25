Transform Wealth LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of RTX opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.