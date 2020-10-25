Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,315,000 after buying an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,294.11.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,281.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,097.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

