Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $637.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $580.48 and a 200 day moving average of $548.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $666.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

