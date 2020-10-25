Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BLK opened at $637.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $580.48 and a 200 day moving average of $548.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $666.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.