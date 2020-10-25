Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,928,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,982,000 after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

